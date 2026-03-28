The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked reports circulating in sections of the media about a purported “price list” for expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 General Elections. According to a statement by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the report is “FAKE”, and did not…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked reports circulating in sections of the media about a purported “price list” for expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 General Elections.

According to a statement by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the report is “FAKE”, and did not emanate from the Party.

The statement further stated that no decision or announcement has been made on the sale or pricing of forms for the 2027 elections.

The statement reads: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating in sections of the media regarding a purported “price list” for expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 General Elections.

“The APC states categorically that the report is FAKE, and did not emanate from the Party. To be clear, no decision or announcement has been made on the sale or pricing of forms for the 2027 elections. The report is a mere figment of the writer’s mischievous imagination.

“We urge Party members, the media, and the general public to disregard the report in its entirety.”