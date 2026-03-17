Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has called on the Federal Government to introduce legislation regulating religious leaders who claim to perform miracles, insisting such assertions should be subjected to strict verification. Kuti, in a video shared online, argued that alleged miracles must be proven under medical supervision, proposing the involvement of…...

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has called on the Federal Government to introduce legislation regulating religious leaders who claim to perform miracles, insisting such assertions should be subjected to strict verification.

Kuti, in a video shared online, argued that alleged miracles must be proven under medical supervision, proposing the involvement of institutions like the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to authenticate such claims.

According to him, any miracle claim should be consistently demonstrable in a controlled and credible setting, particularly in extreme cases such as restoring sight to individuals without eyeballs.

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He further advocated tough sanctions for unverified claims, suggesting that individuals who fail to substantiate their assertions should face severe penalties, including up to 50 years’ imprisonment.

He said, “A law should be made to ensure that no one is allowed to perform miracles, and anyone caught claiming to perform a miracle should be sent to jail. The only exception would be if the miracle can be proven at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“They should perform the miracle for ten people at LUTH. I do not want to hear about fake miracles, because your God can do all things. I am not talking about miracles that claim to heal someone who has been blind their entire life. In this case I’m talking about someone with no eyeballs at all and if the miracle is real, the person should gain full vision. If you cannot perform the miracle, you should be held accountable.

“If a person is unable to perform the miracle, they should be sentenced to fifty years in prison.”