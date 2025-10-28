Elizabeth Anyanacho, Africa’s top-ranked athlete in the -67kg category, has secured a historic bronze medal for Nigeria at the ongoing World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi, China, marking the nation’s first podium finish at the event in two decades. Anyanacho delivered a stellar performance in ...

Elizabeth Anyanacho, Africa’s top-ranked athlete in the -67kg category, has secured a historic bronze medal for Nigeria at the ongoing World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi, China, marking the nation’s first podium finish at the event in two decades.

Anyanacho delivered a stellar performance in the women’s -67kg category, defeating Uzbekistan’s Sobibronova O. in two tightly contested rounds, 8–6 and 10–9, to advance to the semi-finals and clinch the bronze medal.

According to a statement by the S.A, Media, Office of the Director General, National Sports Commission (NSC), Kola Daniel, on Tuesday, October 28, the achievement comes amid renewed optimism within Nigeria’s sports ecosystem, following the election of new leaders in various sports federations, including Tayo Popoola, the newly appointed president of the Nigerian Taekwondo Federation.

Speaking on Anyanacho’s success, the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, praised her resilience and skill, calling the victory “a powerful statement of Nigeria’s resurgence in global sports.”

READ ALSO: Osun targets 41 medals at 3rd National Youth Games

“Elizabeth Anyanacho has reminded the world that Nigeria’s sporting spirit remains unbreakable. Her performance in China is not just a personal triumph but a national victory that reflects the results of our renewed focus on athlete development and sports federation reforms. This medal breaks a 20-year wait and signals a new era for Nigerian Taekwondo. We are incredibly proud of her and of the leadership now steering the federation toward greater heights,” Olopade said.

Taekwondo’s breakthrough adds to a growing list of sports where Nigeria has excelled this year, including cricket, basketball, arm wrestling, badminton, and swimming.

The bronze medal signals a significant moment for Nigerian sports, highlighting both the talent of its athletes and the positive impact of recent reforms within the country’s sporting institutions.