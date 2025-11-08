The 2025 Anambra Governorship Election entered a decisive phase on Saturday evening as collation of results commenced across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, with residents anxiously awaiting the final declaration from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Voting, which be...

The 2025 Anambra Governorship Election entered a decisive phase on Saturday evening as collation of results commenced across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, with residents anxiously awaiting the final declaration from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Voting, which began early in most parts of the state, was largely peaceful with high voter participation recorded in several polling units, especially in Aguata, Onitsha North, Awka South, and Ihiala. Reports from TVC News correspondents across the state indicate that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned smoothly in many areas, speeding up accreditation and voting processes.

Strong Turnout and Smooth Operations

At Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s polling unit in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, a large turnout of voters was observed. The process was described as orderly, with security operatives maintaining calm and ensuring voters adhered to guidelines.

Across several polling units in Anambra South, including Ekwulobia, Nnewi, and Ihiala, voting materials arrived on time, and election officials carried out their duties without major disruptions. Many residents expressed satisfaction with INEC’s improved logistics and early deployment of personnel.

Peaceful Atmosphere Across the State

There were no reports of major violence, vote buying, or voter intimidation in most parts of the state. A TVC News correspondent who monitored voting in Anambra Central said polling was “largely incident-free,” with voters demonstrating patience and enthusiasm.

Security presence was visible at strategic locations, including collation centres, ensuring a calm environment throughout the exercise.

BVAS Performance and Electoral Credibility

INEC officials confirmed that the BVAS devices performed optimally in most polling units, although minor technical glitches were reported in a few areas before being promptly resolved. The improved performance of the technology drew praise from both party agents and observers, who said it enhanced transparency in voter accreditation and result transmission.

Parties Await Collation

As collation officers began arriving at the State Collation Centre in Awka, tension and anticipation grew among political parties and their supporters. Major contenders in the election include candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Party agents stationed at local government collation centres continued to monitor the process closely, calling for transparency and fairness.

INEC Prepares for State Collation

Meanwhile, the INEC office in Awka has intensified preparations for the official collation of results at the state level. Security has been tightened around the premises, with only accredited personnel, observers, and journalists granted access.

INEC officials say the collation will proceed through the night, after which the Returning Officer will announce the overall results and declare the winner once the process is concluded.

Public Expectations and Calm

Residents across Anambra remain glued to their televisions, radios, and social media platforms, following live updates as figures trickle in from different parts of the state. Many citizens expressed optimism that the process would reflect the true will of the people.

As the night deepens in Awka, all eyes remain on the INEC State Collation Centre, where the final chapter of the 2025 Anambra Governorship Election will soon be written.