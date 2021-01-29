The remaining 419 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Saudi Arabia have landed in Abuja.

Saudi Airline, flight SV 3413, which touched down at about noon returned 126 men, 293 women and Children totaling 419 aboard.

The returnees will be screened according to NCDC Covid-19 protocols and immigration clearance.

The returnees will be screened according to NCDC Covid-19 guidelines. pic.twitter.com/dq2bUROv7q

