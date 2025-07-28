Anambra State Government has dismantled and shutdown a 'baby factory' syndicate, masquerading as a hospital in Umunya, in Oyi Local Government Area of the State....

The illegal facility, operating under the name, “Mother and Child Hospital and Maternity”, located at 1 School Road, near Tansian University, Umunya, was sealed, in a sting operation against human trafficking.

During the raid carried out by officials from the Ministry of Health in collaboration with security agencies, five pregnant women and 10 other persons were arrested after it was discovered that the facility was being used for “medical malpractices”.

Addressing newsmen, , the state Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, said the “so-called hospital” was found to be operating with a falsified licence and was owned by a self-proclaimed medical doctor, a native of Delta State.

Obidike confirmed that the syndicate was involved in the trafficking and exploitation of young girls, from aged 15, 19, and 21 years, emphasising that many of the victims were reportedly held against their will and forced into pregnancies, with newborns sold into illegal adoption rings.

The commissioner highlighted the role of the State Health Facility Accreditation and Monitoring Unit and the State Illegal and Anti-Quackery Taskforce Team, established to identify and eliminate unauthorised health facilities across Anambra.

He urged the public to support the government’s efforts by reporting suspicious activities related to healthcare practices.