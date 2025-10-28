The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has directed intensified security operations across identified flashpoints in the state ahead of the November 8 governorship election. SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development in a statement ...

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has directed intensified security operations across identified flashpoints in the state ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development in a statement released on Tuesday in Awka.

Orutugu explained that the coordinated raids aim to prevent political thuggery, cult-related violence, and illegal possession of firearms, ensuring a secure and peaceful electoral environment.

“Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders must intensify intelligence-driven operations and coordinated security raids across identified flashpoints in their respective areas of jurisdiction in the state,” he said.

The commissioner cited credible intelligence suggesting that some individuals and groups, acting on behalf of political interests, might attempt to mobilize youths for violent activities before and during the election.

He warned that the command would not tolerate any effort to disrupt public peace, intimidate voters, or undermine lawful electoral processes, reiterating that the Nigeria Police Force remains neutral and non-partisan.

Orutugu stressed that the police are committed to protecting lives and property, safeguarding the integrity of the electoral space, and enforcing the law “without fear, favour, or political influence.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Anambra State fully prepared for the upcoming election following a weeklong readiness assessment tour by a high-level delegation from its Abuja headquarters.

Led by National Commissioner for Election Planning and Monitoring, Rhoda Gumus, the team conducted extensive reviews of facilities, logistics, and security arrangements across the state.

Details were provided in a daily bulletin issued on Monday by INEC’s Editor-in-Chief and Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi.

During the assessment, the delegation visited several local government areas, including Dunukofia and Oyi, where non-sensitive materials were being deployed. They also monitored the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards and engaged with voters.

Gumus urged citizens to exercise patience and cooperation, assuring that all eligible voters would be attended to.

“Every vehicle, every ballot, every form must be properly tracked,” the bulletin quoted Kenneth Ukeagu, one of the National Commissioners on the delegation.