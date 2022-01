On May the 31st, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill into law. This was part of efforts to get young Nigerians to be more involved in politics.

As Nigerians gear up towards the 2023 Election season, youths are being encouraged to participate more in the process by registering for their permanent voter cards, contesting elective positions, and also going out to cast their ballot.

