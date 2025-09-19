Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, have apprehended 51 suspected criminals across the state, an operation which led to the rearrest of an ex-convicted criminal. The State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adetunji, who paraded the suspects in Akure, said they were arres...

The State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adetunji, who paraded the suspects in Akure, said they were arrested in different locations across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

According to him, during the operation, a criminal syndicate were busted in the forest by a team called Amotekun Rangers.

“51 suspects have been arrested in various nooks and crannies and forests of the state, 37 breaking law and order, 6 major kidnapping suspects and one case of abuse, which is rape.

“As a result of the activities of the Amotekun Rangers in the forest, we were able to dismantle a terrible kidnap syndicate,” the commander explained.

“Among those arrested was a convicted criminal who had earlier escaped from the Okitipupa Correctional Facility,” the commander stated.

He assured that the Corps will sustain its efforts in flushing criminals out of the forests and communities in the state.

TVC previously reported that the Ondo state command of the Amotekun Corps has arrested seven suspects for offences ranging from kidnapping to Armed robbery.

The state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, told newsmen the state has witnessed a drastic drop in major crimes due to intensified security operations across troubled areas.

The atmosphere at the Amotekun headquarters in Akure was not one of celebration for arrests made alone, but for lives saved and communities made safer.

