Ondo state command of the Amotekun Corps has arrested seven suspects for offences ranging from kidnapping to Armed robbery. The state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye told newsmen the state has witnessed a drastic drop in major crimes due to intensified security operations across troubled are...

Ondo state command of the Amotekun Corps has arrested seven suspects for offences ranging from kidnapping to Armed robbery.

The state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye told newsmen the state has witnessed a drastic drop in major crimes due to intensified security operations across troubled areas.

The atmosphere at the Amotekun headquarters in Akure was not one of celebration for arrests made alone—but for lives saved and communities made safer.

Parading seven suspects arrested within two weeks and two rescued victims, Commander of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun Corps, said the state’s ongoing crackdown is yielding significant results

Among the major breakthrough is the rescue of two kidnap victims abducted along Itagbolu Road.

Amotekun operatives combed the forest for days before they found the victims—alive despite the fact that the kidnappers demanded a ₦50 million ransom.

Over ₦300 million worth of stolen electronics and items were also recovered this week.

One of the rescued victims narrated how they was kidnapped.

These breakthroughs, Amotekun says, are part of a wider push directed by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, who recently ordered forest patrols and better surveillance across black spots in the state.