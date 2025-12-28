The family of late actress Allwell Ademola have released an official statement confirming her demise, following reports that she passed away late Saturday, December 27, 2025.
A statement shared by her friend and colleague, Rotimi Salami, cited by TVC News, clarified that Ademola was 49 years old at the time of her death, contrary to the viral report circulating in the entertainment industry suggesting that she died at age 43.
At the time her death broke the internet, the actress reportedly suffered a heart attack at her residence before being rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.
The family, in the statement signed by Adegboyega Adebayo, expressed appreciation for the outpouring of love, prayers, and condolence messages from colleagues, friends, and well-wishers, noting that the support has been a great source of strength during the difficult period.
The family described Ademola as a gifted and passionate creative who touched many lives through her art, talent and dedication to the creative industry.
The statement reads, “On Behalf of the Ademola family, with heavy hearts and total submission to the will of God, we announce the passing of our beloved sister, mother, and aunt, Princess Allwell Ademola, who departed this life on Saturday, the 27th day of December, 2025, at the age of 49.
“The Ademola family sincerely appreciates the overwhelming love, prayers, and messages of condolence from her colleagues, friends, and well-wishers across the world during this difficult time. Your support has been a great source of strength to us.
“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, and may God grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.
“Further details regarding burial arrangements will be communicated in due course. Signed, Adegboyega Adebayo, For the Ademola family.”