The family of late actress Allwell Ademola have released an official statement confirming her demise, following reports that she passed away late Saturday, December 27, 2025.

A statement shared by her friend and colleague, Rotimi Salami, cited by TVC News, clarified that Ademola was 49 years old at the time of her death, contrary to the viral report circulating in the entertainment industry suggesting that she died at age 43.

At the time her death broke the internet, the actress reportedly suffered a heart attack at her residence before being rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The family, in the statement signed by Adegboyega Adebayo, expressed appreciation for the outpouring of love, prayers, and condolence messages from colleagues, friends, and well-wishers, noting that the support has been a great source of strength during the difficult period.

The family described Ademola as a gifted and passionate creative who touched many lives through her art, talent and dedication to the creative industry.

The statement reads, “On Behalf of the Ademola family, with heavy hearts and total submission to the will of God, we announce the passing of our beloved sister, mother, and aunt, Princess Allwell Ademola, who departed this life on Saturday, the 27th day of December, 2025, at the age of 49.

“Princess Allwell Ademola, a proud daughter of the great Ademola Family of Ogun State (Great-granddaughter of ALAKE of Egba land), who was a gifted and passionate creative. From childhood until her passing, she distinguished herself as a thespian, actor, singer, and filmmaker, touching many lives through her art, talent, and unwavering dedication to the creative industry.