The Department of State Services said it has confidence in the rule of law and as a civilised organisation it will ensure its approaches to the court whenever there are infractions on its statutory duties by anyone or the rights of its personnel.

Speaking to Newsmen off camera, counsel to the DSS, Akinlolu Kehinde says the agency has approached the federal high court Abuja for an order to restrain Patrick Utomi, from further making public comments or engaging in rallies about the subject of a suit pending against him over his announced plan to establish a shadow government in the country.

The DSS said it gathered through monitoring and intelligence reports that Utomi, who is currently abroad and is due to return on June 6 plans “to stage road shows and rallies under the guise of freedom of speech and association in a bid to cause public discontent in furtherance of his establishment of the purported ‘shadow government/shadow cabinet.’

The agency is not interested in arresting anybody in respect of this matter having on its own accord submitted itself to the jurisdiction of the honourable court to interpret the

Constitution and determine the legality or otherwise of the ‘Shadow government’ or any other nomenclature that it may be so named.