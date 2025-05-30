Popular native doctor, Levi Obieze, widely known as “E Dey Show,” is now in police custody.

He was arrested following intelligence linking him to the abduction, kidnapping, and alleged ritual killing of a 13-year-old girl in Isiagu Community, Enugu State.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the state controller of the Nigerian immigration service said Mr Obieze was arrested along Badagry-Seme Road while attempting to flee the country on a motorcycle.

He said his identity was confirmed through a National Identity Management Commission enrolment slip found in his possession, and confessed to the crimes during initial questioning.

He was handed over to the Lagos police command earlier today by the Nigeria Immigration Service for further investigation.