The field is now complete for the Final Tournament of the 24th edition of the FIFA U20 World Cup finals, which will be staged in Chile, 27th September – 19th October.

Two-time runners-up and one-time bronze-medallists Nigeria lead the African challenge that also includes Egypt, Morocco and South Africa

Ghana, the only African country to have won the championship (when Egypt hosted in 1999), failed to reach this year’s global finals after a penalty shoot-out defeat by hosts Egypt in the quarter-finals of the ongoing African finals.

Nigeria lost to Portugal in the final of the 1989 championship in Saudi

Arabia, and to Argentina in Holland in 2005. After losing their

semi-final tie to Brazil in 1985, the Flying Eagles defeated the host nation USSR after penalty shoot-out to pick up the bronze medals.

ALL THE FINALISTS FOR CHILE 2025

Chile, Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Australia, Japan, Saudi

Arabia, Korean Republic, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Ukraine, USA,

Mexico, Panama, Cuba, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, New Zealand & New Caledonia