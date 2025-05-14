The field is now complete for the eighth edition of the African Nations Championship, earlier scheduled to take place in the month of February but now rescheduled for 2nd – 30th August 2025.
Algeria and South Africa grabbed the two last qualifying slots and will
both team up with joint-hosts Uganda, Niger Republic and Guinea in group C.
2018 silver-medallists Nigeria will be up against Senegal, Equatorial
Guinea and Sudan in group D, after earlier-drawn Congo Brazzaville was thrown out following a protest lodged by Equatorial Guinea.
Joint-hosts Kenya head group A that also includes Morocco, Angola,
Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.
Kenya and 2018 winners Morocco will clash in the opening match of the tournament.
Tanzania, another joint-hosts, head group B, and will battle Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Central African Republic – conquerors of Cameroon.
All five will fight for two slots in the knockout rounds.
GROUP A: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia
GROUP B: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic
GROUP C: Uganda, Niger Republic, Guinea, Algeria, South Africa
GROUP D: Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Nigeria
