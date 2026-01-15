The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has denied claims that he was consulted by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on the rotational chairmanship of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs. Governor Makinde, on Thursday inaugurated the maiden edition of the rotational Chairmanship of the...

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has denied claims that he was consulted by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on the rotational chairmanship of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

Governor Makinde, on Thursday inaugurated the maiden edition of the rotational Chairmanship of the Oyo State Council of Obas.

While inaugurating the Council, Governor Makinde said he had consulted with the trio of the Alaafin, the Olubadan and the Soun, with the three of them reaching a consensus that the chairmanship should start with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

In a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, the palace described the statement credited to the governor that consultations were held with the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the Soun of Ogbomosoland on the matter as inaccurate.

According to the palace, there was no time the Alaafin held a meeting with Governor Makinde or with any of the two traditional rulers mentioned regarding the rotational chairmanship of the council.

The statement further clarified that the Alaafin neither discussed nor gave any endorsement for a rotational arrangement of the chairmanship among the three traditional rulers.

It added that the position of the Alaafin and the entire Oyo community on issues concerning the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs had earlier been formally communicated to the governor through a memorandum submitted by the Oyo Council of Elders.

The palace reaffirmed the Alaafin’s stance on the matter, stressing that any claim suggesting his approval of a rotational chairmanship arrangement does not reflect the views of the Oyo throne.

TVC News previously reported that Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has inaugurated the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, declaring that the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, will be heading the council for a period of 2 years.

The declaration follows the passing of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amendments) Bill, 2025, by the state House of Assembly, and the signing of the same into law by the governor.

Recall that the lawmakers had amended Clause 5 of Section 28 of the Chieftaincy Law to make the Council chairmanship rotational among the Alaafin of Oyo, the Soun of Ogbomoso, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

According to the Governor, Olubadan will head the Council for two years before one of the other two takes over.