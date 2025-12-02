The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced a series of new measures aimed at tightening internal discipline and improving public safety across the state. The directives followed a strategic meeting chaired by the State Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare. In the briefing, the Commissio...

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced a series of new measures aimed at tightening internal discipline and improving public safety across the state.

The directives followed a strategic meeting chaired by the State Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare.

In the briefing, the Commissioner expressed concern over the growing number of officers escorting private individuals and politicians without approval from Force Headquarters.

He ordered the immediate arrest and disarmament of any officer found violating the Inspector-General’s directive, warning that Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders would be held accountable for their personnel.

CP Azare also reiterated the state government’s ban on masquerade activities, saying recent incidents linked to such gatherings had resulted in violence and public disorder. He instructed all field commanders to strictly enforce the ban.

The police chief raised further alarm over the spread of fake news on social media, saying misinformation has the potential to spark unrest.

Officers have been directed to intensify community engagement and identify individuals responsible for circulating false information.

Responding to ongoing security threats, including cult-related attacks, robbery, and street gang activity, the Commissioner ordered more rigorous stop-and-search operations, intelligence-led raids, and surveillance on criminal hideouts. He emphasised that all operations must remain professional and free from unnecessary harassment.

The police also confirmed the arrest of four individuals in recent operations:

One man, David Effiong, accused of disrupting public peace in full masquerade attire, and three others . Lexis Christopher, Stephen Okwen, and 15-year-old Favour Emenyi, a student of Mary Hanney Secondary School who are accused of fabricating and circulating fake news. All are being processed for court.

The Commissioner urged residents to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities, saying the command remains committed to maintaining Akwa Ibom as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states