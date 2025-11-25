The Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Nigeria Police has instructed all officers assigned to VIP protection and beat duties across the country to return “back to base,” following a directive from President Bola Tinubu. On November 23, President Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of polic...

The Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Nigeria Police has instructed all officers assigned to VIP protection and beat duties across the country to return “back to base,” following a directive from President Bola Tinubu.

On November 23, President Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police personnel attached to VIPs nationwide.

A memo issued by Neji Veronica, Commanding Officer of SPU Base 16 in Lagos and shared by the presidency on X, directed all affected officers to report back to their base before the close of business on November 24.

“Sequel to the directive of Mr President and C-in-C of the armed forces on the withdrawal of Police personnel attached to VIPs, the Commanding Officer directs with immediate effect the withdrawal of all personnel of SPU Base 16 attached to VIPs/Beats across the federation back to Base,” the memo stated.

The notice added: “You are all warned to report back before the end of today Monday, 24/11/2025 and all to attend the Lecture Parade tomorrow. Attendance shall be taken from the nominal roll. This is for your information and strict compliance.”

Under the new arrangement, VIPs requiring security protection will now request armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) instead of the police.

The presidency said the policy aims to bolster police presence in communities, particularly in remote areas where stations are understaffed and citizens remain vulnerable.

“Many parts of Nigeria, especially remote areas, have few policemen at the stations, thus making the task of protecting and defending the people difficult,” the statement read. It noted that Tinubu wants officers “to concentrate on their core police duties.”

To support this initiative, the president has also approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers nationwide, with plans to enhance training facilities in partnership with state governments.