The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has debunked a viral social media report alleging that a police officer hurled an object at a moving motorcycle, causing a minor to suffer a serious heart injury, describing the claim as false, misleading and deliberately concocted. In a statement issued on Friday ...

In a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations’ Officer, DSP Timfon John, the Command said thorough investigations showed that no police officer was involved in the incident as alleged, insisting that the narrative circulating online bore no resemblance to what actually occurred.

According to the Police, preliminary findings established that the incident was a road traffic accident involving a cyclist, identified as Akaninyene Noah, who was riding against traffic (one way) and collided with another motorcycle conveying two schoolchildren to school. The impact reportedly caused all parties to fall, resulting in injuries to the riders and the children.

The Police disclosed that the injured children were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, while the cyclist, who violated traffic regulations, was arrested and taken to the station for questioning. His statement was obtained, and investigations are ongoing in line with existing laws.

The Command further revealed that the originator and distributor of the false report, one Imoh Emmanuel, has been arrested for spreading misinformation capable of causing public panic. He is currently in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Warning against the dangers of fake news, the Police urged members of the public to disregard the misleading narrative and rely on information from verified and official sources.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and the protection of lives and property, stressing that it would not hesitate to take action against individuals who deliberately spread falsehoods to undermine public peace.,