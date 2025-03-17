Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the employment of 1,100 (One thousand one hundred) teachers by the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (ODSUBEB).

The Governor gave the approval after the completion of the recruitment process by the board.

The state government had recently employed 1,010 new teachers for public secondary schools.

This brings the total number of newly recruited teachers in the State to 2,110.

Governor Aiyedatiwa had expressed determination to fill all the vacant teaching staff positions to combat the acute shortages in public schools in the State.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Chairman of ODSUBEB, Victor Olambitan, appreciated the Governor for approving the recruitment aimed at addressing gaps and shortfalls created by workers leaving the Public Service.

According to him, the employment will go a long way to improve Pupils -Teachers’ Ratio in the Public Primary Schools.