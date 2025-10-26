Another fuel tanker accident has been reported in Niger State along the Lapai–Lambata road. According to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, the tanker fell earlier today, but no casualties were recorded. Officials say the content of the tanker was safely recovered, and normal vehicular m...

Another fuel tanker accident has been reported in Niger State along the Lapai–Lambata road.

According to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, the tanker fell earlier today, but no casualties were recorded.

Officials say the content of the tanker was safely recovered, and normal vehicular movement has since resumed on the route.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

This comes days after a similar tanker explosion in Katcha Local Government Area claimed several lives.

TVC previously reported that a tanker explosion claimed at least 38 lives in Ezza village, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State.

Reports say the tanker, loaded with fuel, fell on a bad portion of the Katcha–Agae road, spilling its contents.

Eyewitnesses told TVC News that some residents rushed to scoop the leaking fuel before the explosion occurred.