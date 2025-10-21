A tanker explosion has claimed at least 38 lives in Ezza village, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State....

Reports say the tanker, loaded with fuel, fell on a bad portion of the Katcha–Agae road, spilling its content.

Eyewitnesses told TVC News that some residents rushed to scoop the leaking fuel before the explosion occurred.

Several others sustained varying degrees of burns and are now receiving treatment at the Badegi Clinic and Ezza Dispensary.

As at the time of filing this report, no official emergency response has reached the scene.

Local vigilantes are currently helping to recover bodies and evacuate survivors to nearby health facilities.