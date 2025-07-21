The 3rd CAA U18/U20 African Athletics Championships came to a rousing close on Sunday, 20 July, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with a vibrant celebration of African culture, music, and sportsmanship....

Top Nigerian artistes KCee and 9ice thrilled a packed MKO Abiola Stadium with electrifying Afrobeat performances, drawing cheers from an ecstatic crowd and capping off a championship that delivered on all expectations.

On the final day of competition, Team Nigeria battled to climb the medals table, spurred on by passionate home support. Despite their efforts, South Africa finished top overall, securing the highest number of medals.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, hailed the tournament as “a masterpiece that showcased Africa’s finest talents and the power of sports to unite”.

“This championship was more than a sporting event; it was a celebration of Africa’s youth, energy, and future,” he said, expressing gratitude to the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ogun State Government, and the Local Organising Committee led by Hon. Bukola Olopade.

Hon. Olopade, who is also the Director General of the NSC, praised the successful hosting of the event, describing it as a new standard for youth championships on the continent.

“We’ve proven our capacity to host world-class sporting events. The energy, the culture, the unity — this is what Africa stands for,” he said, thanking Mallam Dikko and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for their support.

Team Nigeria ended the competition on a high with a gold medal in the women’s U20 4x400m relay. The team of Odot Udoh, Toheebat Jimoh, Anita Enaruna, and Favour Onyah delivered a commanding performance, holding off South Africa and Zimbabwe.

With over 35 countries participating and thousands of spectators in attendance, the Abeokuta 2025 Championships have been widely hailed as a benchmark for future continental youth competitions, blending sporting excellence with a strong display of African pride.