The President of the African Development Bank, Mr. Akinwumi Adesina, has been awarded Kenya’s highest national honour, the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (CGH), in a prestigious ceremony at the State House in Nairobi.

Conferred by President William Ruto, this honour is Kenya’s most distinguished civilian award, reserved for individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the country and the continent.

Mr. Adesina becomes only the ninth recipient in history and the first Nigerian to receive this recognition, underscoring his impactful leadership in Africa’s economic development.