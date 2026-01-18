President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated the Super Eagles for securing bronze at the 2025 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. In a Sunday statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio expressed that the achievemen...

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated the Super Eagles for securing bronze at the 2025 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In a Sunday statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio expressed that the achievement is a source of inspiration to millions of Nigerians

The statement reads, “On behalf of my family, constituents, and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the Super Eagles on their outstanding achievement in securing the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

“The match against the Pharaohs of Egypt was a testament to your skills and determination, and I commend you for your exceptional performance.”

The statement added, “Your victory is a reflection of the talent and resilience that Nigeria is known for, and we are proud to have you represent our country on the international stage.

“I urge you to celebrate this achievement with pride and use it as a motivation to strive for even greater heights in your future endeavours.”

“Your achievement is a source of inspiration to millions of Nigerians, and we look forward to seeing your continued success.

“Once again, congratulations to the Super Eagles on this remarkable achievement. May your bronze medal serve as a reminder of your capabilities and the heights you can reach with hard work and determination,” the statement concluded.