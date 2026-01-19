The closing press conference of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ended in disorder after Senegal coach Pape Thiaw abruptly left the venue due to unruly behaviour by journalists. The tense scene unfolded on Sunday in Rabat shortly after Senegal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts Moroc...

The closing press conference of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ended in disorder after Senegal coach Pape Thiaw abruptly left the venue due to unruly behaviour by journalists.

The tense scene unfolded on Sunday in Rabat shortly after Senegal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco in extra time to win their second continental title.

The final itself had been fraught with controversy. The most dramatic incident came deep into stoppage time when the referee awarded Morocco a penalty in the 94th minute.

Thiaw strongly objected to the decision and, in protest, ordered his players off the field.

Senegalese players and officials insisted that an earlier goal scored by their team had been wrongly disallowed, sparking heated exchanges on the pitch.

The protest triggered confusion inside the stadium, with Senegalese fans clashing with security personnel while police moved in to restore order.

Normalcy returned only after captain Sadio Mane intervened and persuaded his teammates to resume the match. Morocco’s Brahim Diaz went on to miss the disputed penalty, sending the encounter into extra time, where Senegal eventually scored the decisive goal.

However, emotions from the dramatic final spilled over into the post-match press briefing.

Thiaw arrived at the press room accompanied by his daughter, but the atmosphere quickly turned hostile.

Moroccan journalists jeered the Senegalese coach, while reporters from Senegal applauded him in response.

The situation soon deteriorated into a shouting contest between both groups of journalists, creating a chaotic and unmanageable environment.

Despite efforts by officials to restore calm, the disorder persisted, forcing Thiaw to abandon the briefing and leave the hall without addressing the media.