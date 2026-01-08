Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has pledged to personally clear outstanding match bonuses for players and officials at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco if the Federal Government does not fulfil its promise before Saturday’s quarter-final encounter against Algeria. Ndidi’s pos...

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has pledged to personally clear outstanding match bonuses for players and officials at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco if the Federal Government does not fulfil its promise before Saturday’s quarter-final encounter against Algeria.

Ndidi’s position was made public on Thursday by BBC journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, following assurances from the Federal Government that payments would be expedited between Thursday and Friday through the Office of the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite.

According to Okeleji’s post on X, the Leicester City midfielder said he took the step to ensure the team’s focus remains intact ahead of the crucial fixture.

“I’ve been pushing the team to train and play the game vs Algeria. I’ve been doing this since the second game. I’ve now made a commitment to the staff and players that I’ll personally pay the bonuses if the authorities fail to before Saturday,” Ndidi said.

He added, “I don’t want these unpaid bonuses to affect our preparations. I told players and coaching staff that I’d personally make the payments if they don’t get it.”

The Super Eagles’ camp had earlier been unsettled by reports suggesting that players and officials were considering boycotting travel to Marrakech and skipping training on Thursday over unpaid bonuses from their three group-stage matches and the round-of-16 tie.

Reacting to the situation, Uzoka-Anite provided an update on Thursday, explaining that payments for the group-stage matches had already been approved and cleared relevant regulatory processes, while measures had been put in place to prevent similar delays going forward.

She stated on X, “The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria have successfully streamlined the foreign exchange processing to ensure our players are rewarded without further delay.”

“Going forward, the process will be fully streamlined to ensure faster, more predictable disbursements aligned with international best practice. All group stage bonuses were fully released and have now cleared the necessary regulatory stages.”

The minister further outlined steps taken to speed up subsequent payments in line with the players’ preferred currency options.

“We have implemented a fast-track conversion process to move funds into foreign currency, honouring the players’ preferences. The final transfers to domiciliary accounts are currently in flight. Players can expect these funds to reflect starting today (Thursday) or tomorrow (Friday).”

Meanwhile, Ndidi and the rest of the squad arrived in Marrakech on Thursday and proceeded with training as they intensify preparations for Saturday’s showdown with Algeria.

Nigeria are aiming to secure a fourth AFCON title in Morocco, having previously lifted the trophy in 1980, 1994 and 2013.