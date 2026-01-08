Following an outcry by Super Eagles players and staff over unpaid bonuses, the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, disclosed that the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria have streamlined the foreign exchange process for payments. Reports went viral on Wednesday claiming ...

Following an outcry by Super Eagles players and staff over unpaid bonuses, the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, disclosed that the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria have streamlined the foreign exchange process for payments.

Reports went viral on Wednesday claiming Super Eagles players had threatened to boycott training ahead of their next 2025 AFCON match due to unpaid bonuses.

The Minister of State Finance disclosed in a statement shared on her official X handle on Thursday.

According to Uzoka-Anite, the process will fast-track the conversion to ensure faster, more predictable disbursements aligned with international best practice.

The Minister wrote, “I am pleased to provide an update on the administrative progress regarding the match bonuses for our national team at AFCON 2025.

“The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have successfully streamlined the foreign exchange processing to ensure our players are rewarded without further delay.”

She added, “Going forward, the process will be fully streamlined to ensure faster, more predictable disbursements aligned with international best practice.”

The Minister further highlighted the progress recorded so far in the disbursement process.

On the funding process, Uzoka-Anite wrote, “All group-stage bonuses were fully released and have now cleared the necessary regulatory stages.”

On the acceleration, she said, “We have implemented a fast-track conversion process to move funds into foreign currency, honouring the players’ preferences.”

On the disbursement, she said, “The final transfers to domiciliary accounts are currently in flight. Players can expect these funds to reflect starting today or tomorrow.”

The Minister further expressed that the focus “remains entirely on supporting the team’s welfare so they can maintain their incredible momentum in the knockout rounds.”

“We move forward with one goal: Bringing the trophy home!”, she concluded.