Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has put an end to speculations about a potential defection to the APC, affirming his commitment to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This decision was reached at a high-level meeting of the Osun State PDP Leadership Caucus held at the Government House in Osogbo.

The meeting, which was convened in response to recent political developments and widespread public discourse, reviewed feedback gathered from various segments of the society including traditional rulers, community leaders, religious figures, civil servants, market leaders, party members, and residents across the state.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the caucus highlighted that “all politics is local” and stressed the need to respect the will of the people.

It noted that the idea of Governor Adeleke defecting to the APC did not originate from him, and was largely unpopular among both PDP and APC members in the state.

According to the communique, many APC members expressed strong opposition to the idea of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s defection, with some leaders even publicly attacking the governor.

The caucus reaffirmed that both Governor Ademola Adeleke as its candidate for the 2026 governorship election urging him and all party members to remain within the PDP.

The party also adopted and endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential election, describing him as “a son of Osun State” due to his ancestral heritage.

The communique was signed by top leaders of the party including former Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi; Senators Lere Oyewumi and Oluwole Alabi; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun; Osun PDP Chairman Sunday Bisi, and other key stakeholders.