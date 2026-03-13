The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to restrain Senator Ireti Kingibe from presenting herself as a member of the party following her suspension by the Wuse Ward Executive Committee. The legal action ...

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to restrain Senator Ireti Kingibe from presenting herself as a member of the party following her suspension by the Wuse Ward Executive Committee.

The legal action comes barely 48 hours after the ward leadership announced the senator’s indefinite suspension over alleged violations of the party’s constitution.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/539/2026, the plaintiffs are asking the court to affirm the authority of the Wuse Ward Executive Committee to discipline party members and validate the decision suspending the senator.

The case was instituted by the ward chairman, Okezuo Godfrey Kanayo, and the ward secretary, Isaiah Ojonugwa Samuel, for themselves and on behalf of the ward executive committee.

Through their counsel, Maxwell Opara, the plaintiffs are seeking several declarations, including an order preventing Kingibe from claiming membership of the party while her suspension remains in force.

They are also asking the court to restrain the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) from recognising her as a member at any level during the period of the suspension.

According to the plaintiffs, the action is based on provisions of Sections 6(6)(b) and 251 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Article 16 of the ADC Constitution and the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019.

In a supporting affidavit, the ward secretary, Samuel, said complaints were received against the senator earlier in 2026 over activities allegedly inconsistent with the party’s constitution.

He stated that during a general meeting of the ward held on March 10, 2026, members reviewed her conduct since joining the party and identified several infractions.

Among the allegations raised were that the senator allegedly confiscated the ward register, repeatedly failed to attend ward meetings and neglected the payment of statutory party fees, including membership registration, dues and levies.

Samuel also accused the senator of engaging in anti-party activities and making public statements capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

Following deliberations, he said the ward executive committee resolved to suspend her pending further disciplinary action.

According to him, the decision was later ratified by a two-thirds majority of members at a general meeting of the party.

“The suspension was duly communicated to the defendant and relevant party organs.

“Despite the said suspension, the defendant continues to parade herself as a card-carrying member of the ADC.

“The plaintiffs are concerned that the defendant may continue to present and hold herself out publicly as a member of the party unless restrained by an order of this honourable court,” he said.

The plaintiffs are seeking six reliefs from the court, including a declaration that the Wuse Ward Executive Committee has the constitutional authority to discipline and suspend members within its jurisdiction.

They are also asking the court to declare that the suspension of Senator Kingibe remains valid and subsisting.

Other reliefs include a declaration that the senator cannot lawfully present herself as a member of the ADC during the period of her suspension and an order restraining the party’s National Working Committee from recognising her as a member.

They further requested a perpetual injunction preventing the senator from parading herself as a member of the party pending the resolution of her disciplinary status.

The plaintiffs argued that the ADC constitution empowers ward executives to maintain discipline among members within their jurisdiction.

They maintained that once a member is suspended in accordance with the party’s constitution, the individual loses the privileges attached to party membership until the disciplinary process is concluded.

“Consequently, the defendant cannot lawfully parade herself as a member of the party,” the plaintiffs said.