The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has disowned the purported suspension of House of Representatives member for Yagba Federal Constituency, Hon. Leke Abejide, describing the move as illegal and without foundation.

John Adaji, whose name was listed as signatory to the suspension, issued a swift rebuttal on Wednesday, saying no such action was taken by the party in Kogi State.

“I categorically state that nothing of such occurred. The purported suspension is null and void, and of no effect whatsoever,” Adaji declared, adding that it contravenes the party’s constitution and laid down procedures.

He explained that disciplinary measures against any member must begin from the ward level, progressing through the local government before being ratified by the State Working Committee (SWC). In this case, he said, no such process was initiated.

Adaji condemned the use of his name in what he described as a “reckless and unconstitutional” action, warning those behind the move to desist from acts capable of destabilising the party.

He called on party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters across Kogi State and the country to disregard the suspension, urging unity within the party ranks.