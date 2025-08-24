Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq heartily congratulates Abdul Jabar Adama, a Kwaran, on his trail-blazing silver medal at the ongoing World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Romania....

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq heartily congratulates Abdul Jabar Adama, a Kwaran, on his trail-blazing silver medal at the ongoing World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Romania.

Adama clocked 23.64 seconds to win the medal in the men’s 50m Butterfly event final, making the first time any Nigerian has won any medal in a global swimming event.

Governor AbdulRazaq says the win further proves the bonafides of the 17-year-old Adama who recently won two gold medals for Nigeria at the 16th Africa Junior Swimming Championships in Cairo in April and May, 2025.

“We are confident that this is just the start of a career that is destined for the highest honour attainable,” the Governor says in a statement on Sunday.

“We wish Adama, the national swimming sensation, a brighter future in good health and amid increasing national and global recognitions.”