Adamawa State University (ADSU), Mubi, is calling for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nigeria’s education system as a key driver for innovation, improved learning outcomes, and national development. The university made the call during a World Press Conference held ahead of its 1...

Adamawa State University (ADSU), Mubi, is calling for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nigeria’s education system as a key driver for innovation, improved learning outcomes, and national development.

The university made the call during a World Press Conference held ahead of its 15th, 16th, and 17th Combined Convocation Ceremony, scheduled for October 31 to November 1, 2025, with the theme: “Artificial Intelligence: A Tool for Revolutionising Nigerian Education.”

Addressing journalists, the Vice-Chancellor of Adamawa State University, Professor Augustine Clement, said the adoption of AI technologies in teaching, research, and administration would enhance efficiency, reduce human errors, and prepare Nigerian graduates for global competitiveness.

Professor Clement emphasized that the university’s convocation theme aligns with global trends in education technology and reflects ADSU’s vision to position itself as a center for digital innovation in northern Nigeria.

He commended Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta for their continued support toward improving the institution’s infrastructure and academic programs.

Highlighting the achievements of the university, the Vice-Chancellor noted the establishment of the ADSU Agribusiness Centre, and a tree-planting campaign aimed at promoting environmental sustainability on campus.

While acknowledging ongoing challenges in power supply, staffing, and housing, Professor Clement reaffirmed the university’s determination to leverage technology to overcome institutional limitations.

Education experts say the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, as championed by ADSU, will mark a turning point for Nigerian universities, fostering innovation, research, and job-ready skills among graduates.