Veteran Yoruba actress, Peju Ogunmola Omobolanle, has lost her only son, Shina. The tragic incident occurred while the 56-year-old star was on a movie set.

Shina was the only child between Ogunmola and her husband, renowned comic actor, Sunday Omobolanle, popularly known as Papi Luwe.

His death has plunged the family and the industry into deep grief.

The loss comes just months after Shina completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, a milestone that had filled his mother with pride.

The heartbreaking news was first shared by actor, Odunlade Adekola, whose post triggered an outpouring of condolences from colleagues and fans.