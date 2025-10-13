Prominent Nigerian activist and labour rights advocate, Comrade Abiodun Aremu, has died following a hit-and-run incident in Ota, Ogun State. He was 65. The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, October 12, 2025, when Aremu was reportedly struck by an unidentified vehicle while attempting to cr...

Prominent Nigerian activist and labour rights advocate, Comrade Abiodun Aremu, has died following a hit-and-run incident in Ota, Ogun State. He was 65.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, October 12, 2025, when Aremu was reportedly struck by an unidentified vehicle while attempting to cross the road at around 6:00 p.m. Eyewitnesses said the driver fled the scene, leaving Aremu gravely injured.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where medical personnel attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Aremu, who served as Secretary of the Joint Action Front (JAF), was a long-time advocate for labour rights, democracy, and social justice in Nigeria.

His activism spanned several decades, during which he played a pivotal role in numerous national protests and pro-democracy movements.

Confirming the tragic news, Owei Lakemfa, former Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity and ex-acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), described Aremu’s death as a monumental loss to the Nigerian labour movement.

READ ALSO: Office Holders, Leaders, Activists Brainstorm On Strenghtening Politics In Nigeria

Speaking on behalf of the broader labour community, Lakemfa said Aremu “joined the pantheon of revolutionaries” on Sunday, and remembered him as “one of the greatest revolutionaries and internationalists of our time.”

He announced that Aremu would be laid to rest on **Thursday, October 23, 2025**, at his residence: **No. 30, Kabiru Fatoye Street, Opposite Alaka Field, Ijako Sugar Bus Stop, Ifo Road, along the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway**.

The original burial date, Lakemfa noted, was postponed from October 13 to allow comrades, labour leaders, and civil society allies across the country time to attend and pay their final respects.

“The greatest honour we can give our fearless teacher and leader is to continue in his footsteps and build a world founded on social justice,” Lakemfa said.