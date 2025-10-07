Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees (BOT), Bashir Dalhatu, Wazirin Dutse, issued the warning during the Forum’s BOT meeting on Tuesday in Kaduna, attended by state chairmen, secretaries, and members of the Arewa100% Focus Group.

Dalhatu said the meeting was convened to address two key issues — the need for a unified communication protocol among officials and preparations for the Forum’s Silver Jubilee celebration scheduled for November.

He expressed concern over contradictory statements from some ACF officials, saying such acts had caused confusion and tarnished the Forum’s image. “No doubt, the ACF today stands in great need of a firm protocol that should guide and regulate the manner in which officials speak about our affairs,” he stated.

Speaking on the upcoming anniversary, Dalhatu said the Silver Jubilee celebration, slated for 20–22 November in Kaduna, would feature the launch of an endowment fund, book presentations, and fundraising for a befitting national headquarters that reflects the Forum’s legacy and aspirations.

On politics, he reminded members that the ACF remains a socio-cultural and non-partisan body. “Although members may belong to political parties of their choice, as an organisation, ACF is politically neutral and will not support one party over another,” he said, urging neutrality ahead of the 2027 elections.

Dalhatu further cautioned against what he described as the “unhealthy proliferation” of northern associations pursuing similar objectives. He recalled that in 2000, northern leaders — including former presidents, governors, traditional rulers, and intellectuals — merged several groups to form a united Arewa Consultative Forum.

“In deference to the memory of these elder statesmen, northerners thinking of creating parallel or splinter groups should rethink their actions and come back within the ACF. There is enough room in the Forum to accommodate all northerners,” he said.

He also directed state chapters to intensify membership drives and establish local government branches to strengthen grassroots presence and cohesion across the region.

Dalhatu commended security agencies for their sacrifices in combating insurgency and banditry, praying for the repose of fallen soldiers. He also condemned alleged sabotage attempts against the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, describing them as “unpatriotic and unacceptable,” and urged the Federal Government to safeguard the facility.

The ACF BOT chairman concluded by thanking members who attended the meeting physically and virtually for their continued commitment to the Forum’s unity and ideals.