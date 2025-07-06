A fatal road traffic crash has claimed the lives of 21 people along the Zaria–Kano highway....

A fatal road traffic crash has claimed the lives of 21 people along the Zaria–Kano highway.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at Kasuwar Dogo in the Dakatsalle area of Kano State involving two vehicles, a Hummer Bus and a Trailer.

The Federal Road Safety Corps in a statement by its Sector Command Public Education Officer, Abdullahi Labaran noted that the crash was caused by a route violation by the bus driver, leading to a head-on collision with the trailer.

The impact triggered a fire outbreak that engulfed both vehicles.

The FRSC added that a total of 24 persons were involved in the crash while 21 died on the spot, 3 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The burnt bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nassarawa Hospital Mortuary, while the injured are receiving treatment at Garun Malam General Hospital.

The road obstruction caused by the crash has since been cleared by the FRSC tow truck unit in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, and normal traffic flow has resumed.