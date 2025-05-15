The Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) has commissioned a cutting-edge Divisional Police Headquarters in Mpape, Abuja, as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to improve internal security and police operations.

The new structure, which includes innovative features such as CCTV surveillance, solar electricity, and integrated firefighting equipment, represents a big step forward in meeting the rapidly developing community’s security needs.

The commissioning event took place on Wednesday and was attended by important players, including the NPTF’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Mohammed Sheidu, who emphasised the government’s commitment to prioritizing internal security.

Also present were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Anuma Ogbonnaya Nlia, representing the Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Gaidam, and Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, representing the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs. The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was represented by AIG Victor Olaiya of Zone 7.

In his remarks, Mr. Sheidu described the facility as a symbol of progress, peace, and partnership between the police and the community. He highlighted its role in bridging critical resource gaps within the Nigerian Police Force and improving community-police relations.

Sheidu said, “This police station is a clear demonstration of the government’s resolve to ensure a safer, more secure Nigeria.

“It stands as a beacon of hope, a pledge of protection, and a commitment to service delivery at the grassroots. This modern facility not only provides a professional and conducive workspace for our officers but also serves as a symbol of progress, peace, and partnership between the police and the people.”

He further emphasised the NPTF’s role in transforming the operational landscape of the Nigerian Police Force.

Sheidu stated, “The Nigeria Police Trust Fund continues to be instrumental in transforming the operational landscape of the Nigerian Police Force by bridging critical resource gaps.

“The successful completion of this project here in Mpape highlights our resolve and strategic vision in providing infrastructure that supports effective policing.”

Sheidu also charged the officers serving at the new station to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

“To the officers and personnel who will serve here, this is your new base of operation—use it well. Uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and community engagement. Let this station be known for prompt response, fairness, and respect for human rights. You are the face of justice and security in this community,” he said.

Dr. Nlia commended the NPTF for its strategic interventions, which he said were crucial in enhancing security and boosting the morale of police officers.

“Such interventions are vital in enhancing security and also boosting the morale of officers.

“We are proud of the Police Trust Fund’s dedication to transforming the operational landscape of the Nigerian Police Force,” Dr. Nlia stated.

Senator Yaroe praised the initiative as a necessary step to address insecurity and criminality at the grassroots level.

AIG Olaiya, representing the Inspector General of Police, urged officers to maintain the facility and uphold professionalism in their operations.

Community leaders and residents expressed gratitude for the project, which they described as a long-awaited solution to the area’s security challenges.

The traditional ruler of Katampe extended appreciation to the government for fulfilling the community’s need for a functional police facility.

The new police station, constructed by the NPTF, features a perimeter fence, gatehouse, sentry post, 30kVA inverter solar power unit, borehole, overhead tank, and ample parking space.

These facilities are designed to provide a professional and conducive workspace for officers while ensuring uninterrupted operations.

The solar power unit, a result of a partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), aligns with the government’s sustainability goals by reducing reliance on fossil fuels.