The people of Abia State, Nigeria, and admirers worldwide are celebrating Ambassador Dr. Osita Offor, the former professional wrestling champion famously known as the “Ultimate Commander,” on his birthday....

The people of Abia State, Nigeria, and admirers worldwide are celebrating Ambassador Dr. Osita Offor, the former professional wrestling champion famously known as the “Ultimate Commander,” on his birthday.

Offor, who rose to global prominence as an undefeated world wrestling champion, carried Nigeria’s flag to international arenas and earned recognition as one of the country’s most successful sporting exports.

Beyond the wrestling ring, he has continued to distinguish himself as a philanthropist, peace advocate, and inspirational figure.

In 2023, he was named RAPID Personality of the Year in recognition of his discipline, humility, and service to humanity.

He has also received numerous local and international awards for his contributions to sports, youth empowerment, and community development.

Offor is celebrated not only as a sporting legend but also as one of Abia State’s most admired figures, whose life story inspires young people to pursue their dreams with focus and resilience.

Friends, family, and admirers extended their goodwill messages, with many describing him as a trailblazer who remains a champion both in and out of the ring.