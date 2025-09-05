The Abia State Government has approved the dismissal of six (6) staff of the Ministry of Justice following their indictment in a salary padding scheme uncovered during an internal audit and administrative inquiry. The affected officers were found to have engaged in the manipulation of payroll...

The affected officers were found to have engaged in the manipulation of payroll systems, resulting in the unlawful receipt of excess salaries over a sustained period. The dismissed officers are:

1. Mr. Dickson Uche Eze – Principal Accountant (SGL 12)

2. Mrs. Esther Emeruwa – Senior Accountant (SGL 10)

3. Mrs. Ijeoma Jonathan – Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 14)

4. Mrs. Treasure Isinguzo – Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 13)

5. Mrs. Chioma Victoria Erondu – Principal Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 12)

6. Mrs. Hannah Ezinne Eze – Senior Executive Officer (General Duties – SGL 09)

The disciplinary action followed a detailed investigation by the Abia State Civil Service Commission, which independently interrogated the officers, reviewed relevant financial records, and confirmed that the above-named individuals had knowingly benefitted from irregular salary payments to the detriment of the State.

The Government notes, however, that Mrs. Chioma Favour Madu, also initially investigated, has been cleared of wrongdoing, having promptly reported the overpayment and taken immediate steps to correct it.

Additionally, the investigation raised serious concerns about the possible complicity of some members of the Salary Committee in the fraudulent scheme.

The Governor has directed that the activities of the Committee be subjected to a separate probe to ensure full accountability.

Those indicted and dismissed will be handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

This decisive action underscores the commitment of the present administration to transparency, discipline, and zero tolerance for corruption in public service.

The Government assured the public that it will not relent in its effort to rid the system of all forms of fraudulent malpractice and unethical conduct.