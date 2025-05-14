Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has extended heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, following news of his recent injury.

In a message released in Ilorin, Governor AbdulRazaq praised Awoniyi not only as a talented footballer but also as a devoted son of Kwara State who remains deeply connected to his roots.

“Taiwo is more than just a footballer — he is a proud son of Kwara who continues to give back generously to the community that raised him,” the Governor stated. “His unwavering connection to home is inspiring, and we look forward to seeing him return to the pitch stronger than ever.”

He added, “Get well soon, dear brother and valued citizen. Kwara stands with you.”

The governor joins millions of football fans across the globe in expressing support for Awoniyi, who has become a household name both for his performances in the Premier League and his commitment to community development.