A social commentator and media personality popularly known as SEGA L’éveilleur has argued that Governor Siminalayi Fubara ’s frequent attempts to assert himself as the ‘supreme leader’ of Rivers State have proven his lack of authority over the state. Registered as @segalink on X...

A social commentator and media personality popularly known as SEGA L’éveilleur has argued that Governor Siminalayi Fubara ’s frequent attempts to assert himself as the ‘supreme leader’ of Rivers State have proven his lack of authority over the state.

Registered as @segalink on X, SEGA L’éveilleur statement followed a viral video of Governor Fubara addressing citizens during the recently concluded Rivers State Game Week, where he declared, “I am here; I am still the Governor of Rivers State.”

Rivers State has been plunged into a constitutional crisis after members of the House of Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy last Thursday.

SEGA L’éveilleur posited that leaders who feel a constant need to assert their status have, in reality, already lost their genuine authority.

He wrote, “Those who must announce their authority have surrendered it. A father pacing his halls, insisting he remains its head, has already lost his headship.

“A governor forced to reassert his office as his stature diminishes only confirms what the diminishment already revealed.”

In the viral video cited by TVC News on Sunday, Governor Fubara while addressing the public reasserted that the State is safe under his leadership.

Fubara said, “I’m here, I’m still the Governor of Rivers State, and I will continue to do what we have promised the Rivers people that we will do.

The Governor added, “And I’m very happy that you had your tournament for one week, and the President boldly sent his words that there was no incident with shows that we are working and Rivers State is safe.

“That is the most important thing, and that is a basic responsibility of government.”