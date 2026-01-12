Two members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have withdrawn their support for the ongoing impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, citing appeals from respected stakeholders within and outside the state. The Minority Leader, Sylvanus Nwankwo, who represents the Omuma ...

Two members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have withdrawn their support for the ongoing impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, citing appeals from respected stakeholders within and outside the state.

The Minority Leader, Sylvanus Nwankwo, who represents the Omuma constituency, alongside Peter Abbey of the Degema Constituency, announced their change of position during a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The legislators called on the Assembly to halt the impeachment process and explore alternative means of resolving the crisis.

According to the lawmakers, their decision was influenced by interventions from “our elders and leaders”, who appealed for restraint and reconciliation in the interest of peace and stability in the state.

They said, “Rivers State issued a notice of impeachment on Governor Fubara and his Deputy. We appeal to our fellow colleagues to temper justice with mercy and see how we can solve this matter without the impeachment proceedings.

“Having listened to so many calls from our elders and leaders, both within and outside the state, we are begging our colleagues to reconsider our steps and see how this matter can be resolved amicably even though the governor and his deputy have infringed on the Constitution”.

Governor Fubara and his deputy were formally served with impeachment notices last Thursday, following allegations of gross misconduct.