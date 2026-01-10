The Rivers State House of Assembly has reaffirmed that ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, are progressing as required by law. The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Enemi George, made this known in a st...

The Rivers State House of Assembly has reaffirmed that ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, are progressing as required by law.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Enemi George, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, stressing that the actions of the legislature are anchored on the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

George explained that formal notices detailing allegations of gross misconduct against both governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu have been duly prepared in line with Section 188 of the Constitution.

He noted that the Speaker of the House has already transmitted the notices to the affected officials, and the Assembly is now awaiting their responses.

He further stated that the Constitution vests the Rivers State House of Assembly with the authority to safeguard constitutional order and check any violations by the governor, deputy governor, or other officials of the state government.

According to him, lawmakers remain committed to carrying out this responsibility on behalf of the people of Rivers State.

“We are aware that certain persons and media platforms are at it again to misinform the public particularly to the effect that the process has been halted or discontinued. Some are trending false narratives to cause disaffection between the House and well-meaning Nigerians.

“Therefore, with the leave of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule DSSRS .I call on all and sundry to disregard their antics, as their actions have already failed. We remain committed to our constitutional duties and would not be dissuaded by cheap blackmail or threats from those who do not mean well for our country’s nascent democracy.

“Finally, we thank the good people of Rivers State for their prayers and encouragement and express our gratitude to all stakeholders and leaders at all levels and use this medium to extend our warm regards to all democrats who believe in the Nigerian project.

“May God continue to bless our dear Rivers State and Nigeria,” the statement read.