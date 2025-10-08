The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, have stated that the majority of Nigerian workers will be exempted from the “Pay As You Earn” when the new tax law takes effect from January 2026. Oyedele, during a session at the ongoing 31st Nige...

The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, have stated that the majority of Nigerian workers will be exempted from the “Pay As You Earn” when the new tax law takes effect from January 2026.

Oyedele, during a session at the ongoing 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES31) in Abuja, said about 98 per cent of Nigerian workers will be exempted from PAYE.

The tax boss said that under the new tax structure, poor Nigerians would be exempted from personal income tax, while high-net-worth individuals would be subject to higher rates.

“The poor will not pay personal income tax,” he said.

“Those who earn more and have greater means will pay more. That is how fairness works in a modern economy.”

Oyedele stated that small and low-income companies would also enjoy tax exemptions to strengthen their operations and create more jobs.

He said: “We are considering tax-exempt stickers for nano businesses to protect them from harassment by state and local government officials.

“These are the smallest operators, street vendors, petty traders, artisans; they should be allowed to thrive.”

He explained that the tax reforms are designed to protect low-income earners and those living around the poverty line, while ensuring a more equitable and efficient tax system. “The more inequality you create, the more time bomb you have,” Oyedele said. “These reforms are designed to strengthen governance around revenue generation, improve accountability, and ensure that tax revenues are effectively utilised.” He explained that the comprehensive tax reforms, which are part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader fiscal policy agenda, are designed to achieve three critical objectives, enhancing Nigeria’s sovereign credit rating, lowering borrowing costs for both public and private sectors, and stimulating private-sector investment. Oyedele said the reform effort was not without personal risk, revealing that he had received death threats because of his role in driving the initiative. “Reform is tough. “I have suffered all kinds of things, including death threats. But I am not scared. I recently celebrated my 50th birthday. “Even if anything happens, I have done my bit. The reforms belong to Nigerians. The reforms don’t belong to Mr President,” he expressed.