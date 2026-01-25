Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected 65-year-old female drug dealer, Hauwa Abulazeez, in Askira Uba area of Borno State, linked to the supply of cannabis sativa to Boko Haram Terrorist a key conduit in the distribution of the substance across several communities within the Theatre. ...

In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Media Information Officer, Headquarters of the North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, the female suspect supplies to terrorists network operating through Askira Uba, Rumirgo, Gwahi, Wamdiyo, Uvu, and Gaya.

The statement revealed that the operation was carried out under the codename Desert Sanity.

The statement reads, “Acting on credible intelligence on 23 January 2026, troops arrested a suspected drug dealer, Hauwa Abulazeez, aged 65, in Askira Uba LGA of Borno State. The suspect is alleged to be one of the suppliers of cannabis sativa to Boko Haram Terrorist elements operating through Askira Uba, Rumirgo, Gwahi, Wamdiyo, Uvu, and Gaya, and a key conduit in the distribution of the substance across several communities within the Theatre.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect sourced the illicit substance from Sarti Baruwa LGA of Taraba State and transported it through established supply routes for onward distribution. During the operation, 14 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa, with an estimated total weight of approximately 30 kilograms, were recovered, representing a significant interception intended to sustain illicit activities.”

The statement added, “The suspect is currently in custody undergoing preliminary investigation, while follow-up actions are ongoing to identify and dismantle the wider network involved in the trafficking and distribution of the substance.

“The interception underscores the broader impact of denying illicit supply chains that fuel violence, criminality, and instability. By disrupting these networks, the operation contributes to improved security conditions, reduced criminal influence, and the reinforcement of lawful authority and order across the region.”

“OPHK remains unwavering in its resolve to confront and eliminate all forms of criminality across the North East. Through sustained intelligence-driven operations and continuous pressure across the Theatre, troops will persist in denying criminal networks the space, resources, and freedom required to operate, until enduring peace and stability are achieved,” the statement concluded.