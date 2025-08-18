The Katsina State Government has confirmed that 62 kidnap victims escaped from captivity after the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) bombed the camp of a notorious bandits’ leader, Muhammadu Fulani, in Danmusa Local Government Area....

The Katsina State Government has confirmed that 62 kidnap victims escaped from captivity after the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) bombed the camp of a notorious bandits’ leader, Muhammadu Fulani, in Danmusa Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Mu’azu, said in a statement on Monday that the air strike, carried out on Saturday at about 5:10 p.m. in the Jigawa-Sawai area on the Katsina–Zamfara border, forced the bandits to flee and created an opportunity for the captives to escape.

According to him, 12 of the victims are receiving treatment at Matazu General Hospital, while 16 others are being attended to at the Nigerian Army Forward Operational Base in Kaiga Malamai.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/troops-recover-weapons-cache-in-mafa-border-operation/

“During interviews with the rescued victims, it was confirmed that the bandits fled as a result of the air strike. The victims revealed that about 62 people escaped and took off in different directions.

Majority of them were abducted from Sayaya village during a night raid on Monday, August 11, by Fulani’s gang,” Mu’azu explained.

He added that the group, led by Fulani, has been terrorising communities in Matazu, Kankia, Dutsinma, and parts of Kano State.

The commissioner said a Quick Response Wing of the Air Force has now been deployed to troubled communities in Bakori and Matazu LGAs to strengthen security and restore calm.

He assured families of the victims that they would be reunited with their loved ones once medical examinations and necessary procedures were completed.