Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, working with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have recovered a cache of arms during an intelligence-led operation along the Mafa border corridor in Borno State....

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, working with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have recovered a cache of arms during an intelligence-led operation along the Mafa border corridor in Borno State.

According to the Defence Headquarters, the troops seized three AK-47 rifles and five magazines during the follow-up operation, which came after an earlier clash with terrorists on 7 August that left one insurgent neutralised.

The weapons are believed to have been hidden by the terrorists before the discovery.

The military high command commended the troops for the success and urged them to sustain the momentum of intelligence-driven operations across the theatre.