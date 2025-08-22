Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have surged to $41 billion, their highest level in almost four years....

Here are the major highlights:

1. Highest in Nearly Four Years

The reserves reached $ 41.00 billion on 19 August 2025, according to the CBN.

This is the strongest external position since December 2021, ending a long spell of volatility and depletion.

2. A Strong August Rally

Reserves have jumped by $1.46 billion in less than three weeks, from $39.54 billion on 1 August.

That’s a 3.7% rise, averaging $81 million in daily accretion.

The $40bn mark was crossed on 7 August, before climbing to $40.5bn on 12 August and $41bn by the 19th.

3. Year-to-Date Growth Still Modest

Reserves stood at $40.88 billion in January 2025, meaning the net gain so far is just $124 million (0.3%).

Most of the progress has come in the last five weeks after hitting a July low of $37.28 billion.

4. Why the Surge Matters

Stronger reserves give the CBN more room to stabilise the naira , manage liquidity and repel speculative attacks.

They also boost investor confidence, improve Nigeria’s credit outlook and show capacity to meet external obligations.

5. Drivers and Outlook

The CBN credits the rally to rising oil receipts, improved non-oil exports, increased capital inflows and reduced imports.

Analysts say sustainability will depend on oil production, non-oil FX earnings, debt servicing, and policy direction.

Nigeria’s reserves are back at levels last seen in late 2021, offering the strongest buffer in almost four years.