Africa, the world’s second-largest continent after Asia, is home to 54 countries recognised by the United Nations and the African Union. Spanning diverse landscapes and climates, the continent is divided into various geographic and political zones. Many modern African borders are a legacy of the B...

Africa, the world’s second-largest continent after Asia, is home to 54 countries recognised by the United Nations and the African Union.

Spanning diverse landscapes and climates, the continent is divided into various geographic and political zones.

Many modern African borders are a legacy of the Berlin Conference and the Scramble for Africa in the late 19th century, when European powers drew boundaries with little regard for ethnic, cultural, and social realities. As a result, today’s borders often reflect historical decisions rather than the natural evolution of African societies.

While population and economic size are frequently discussed, land area provides another lens to understand Africa’s scale and complexity. Algeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Sudan and Libya are the continent’s four largest countries, highlighting the logistical and governance challenges of managing vast territories, from infrastructure to resource distribution.

Africa’s borders and country sizes are not static; wars, independence movements, and political agreements have shaped, and may continue to shape the continent’s map.

Below are the four largest countries in Africa by land area:

1. Algeria

Algeria is Africa’s largest country, covering 2,381,741 square kilometres. Home to approximately 47 million people, most of the population resides in the northern region, while the south stretches deep into the Sahara Desert. The capital, Algiers, is also the country’s largest city, with a history spanning over a thousand years. Algeria’s government, economy, and infrastructure are concentrated in the north, whereas the southern region remains sparsely populated.

2. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

The DRC is the second-largest country in Africa, covering 2,344,858 square kilometres, about 7.7% of the continent’s landmass. Located on the equator, it features a hot, humid, tropical climate, with over half its territory covered by dense rainforest. The country has a population of roughly 109 million, making it the fourth most populous in Africa after Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Egypt. The DRC’s geography and climate present challenges for agriculture and transportation, limiting access to some regions.

3. Sudan

Sudan ranks third in Africa by land area, spanning 1,861,484 square kilometres, or 6.2% of the continent’s landmass. With a population of 50 million, it ranks eighth in Africa by population. Sudan gained independence on January 1, 1956, but its history stretches back to the Kingdom of Kush, which once ruled Egypt over two millennia ago. Until 2011, Sudan was Africa’s largest country, but the independence of South Sudan reduced its land area, leaving it still among the continent’s largest nations.

4. Libya

Libya ranks as Africa’s fourth-largest country by land area. It features vast desert landscapes and significant oil reserves.

Libya spans nearly 1.8 million sq km in North Africa, bordering the Mediterranean Sea to the north. Its terrain is mostly Sahara Desert, with milder coastal regions in Tripolitania and Cyrenaica. The capital, Tripoli, hosts over a million residents.

Independent since 1951 after Italian rule, Libya saw a 1969 coup by Muammar Gaddafi, who ruled until 2011. Civil wars followed, splitting governance between Tripoli and Tobruk factions.